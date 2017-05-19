Teaching climate change: Idaho educators take a second shot at state science standards

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:02 Meridian High senior looks to a future of helping others Pause 0:59 Finding ways to learn about climate change 0:11 Eagle High softball wins with a walk-off homer 1:30 This team brought Chipotle, Zupas, more to Boise 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 2:13 Idaho Sen. Jim Risch comments on Trump-Russia conversation 2:02 Everything is different for real estate agents in the $1 million market 2:22 Boise duo stars in pilot HGTV episode remodeling houses 2:01 Get up to speed on the unfolding Trump-Comey saga 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email While Idaho lawmakers question standards for teaching climate change, many Idaho students are already learning about it. Bill Roberts broberts@idahostatesman.com

While Idaho lawmakers question standards for teaching climate change, many Idaho students are already learning about it. Bill Roberts broberts@idahostatesman.com