Why do Idaho, five other states spend nothing on preschool? Political and family culture

1:07 What Boise schools will get for $172.5 million Pause

2:00 Boise School District bond supporters gather to watch vote results

1:29 Rocky Barker: The best thing about Idaho, really

4:57 Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice on the Broncos' win over Utah in the NIT

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

4:02 Evaluating Idaho's foster care

0:35 Boise State celebrates its NCAA Tournament matchup

2:23 Ice climbing rescue drill, puja ceremony in Nepal

0:48 Crime Stoppers wants your help to solve series of armed robberies