Polls closed after projected light turnout for school bonds and levies in Ada County

1:07 What Boise schools will get for $172.5 million Pause

0:45 Sticker shock on Boise Schools bond?

1:23 Boise School District Bond

1:29 Rocky Barker: The best thing about Idaho, really

1:15 Custodian recites more than 800 digits in the sequence of Pi

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

4:02 Evaluating Idaho's foster care

0:48 Crime Stoppers wants your help to solve series of armed robberies

0:50 Close the Gap Idaho