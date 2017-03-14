Polls closed after projected light turnout for school bonds and levies in Ada County

Canyon and Ada counties continue to count ballots after the polls have closed, but some absentee ballots and early votes have already been reported.
The Boise Independent School District’s bond, with 0 of 78 precincts reporting, has 88.1 percent of votes in favor of approving the bond. Those votes came from absentee ballots and early voters.
The Kuna Joint School District’s bond, with 0 of 9 precincts reporting, had 56.1 percent of votes in favor of approving the bond. Those votes came from absentee ballots and early voters in Ada County. The bond must also be approved by Canyon County voters, but results were not available at 8:30 p.m.
The Kuna Joint School District’s levy, with 0 of 9 precincts reporting, had 55.5 percent of votes in favor of approving the levy. Those votes came from absentee ballots and early voters in Ada County. The levy must also be approved by Canyon County voters, but results were not available at 8:30 p.m.
The West Ada Joint School District’s levy, with 0 of 71 precincts reporting, had 52.1 percent of votes in favor of approving the levy. Those votes came from absentee ballots and early voters in Ada County. The levy must also be approved by Canyon County voters, but results were not available at 8:30 p.m.
No results are available yet regarding the Vallivue School District’s levy because Canyon County has not yet released a vote count.
Ada County voters don’t appear to have been enthusiastic about casting ballots on school bonds and levies in the county’s three school districts.
An estimated 15 percent of registered voters were expected to turnout to support or oppose bonds and levies in Boise, Kuna and West Ada school districts, Phil McGrane, Ada County chief deputy clerk, told the Idaho Statesman late Tuesday afternoon.
As of 3 p.m., many precincts were running about 100 voters. One precinct in the Vista neighborhood, had two.
“Voter turnout in the three bond and levy elections in Ada County is running slightly below expectations for financial issues going before voters,” McGrane said.
McGrane said he’s seen results in the high 20 percent range in previous votes where tax money was at stake.
Lack of a highly visible campaign in some districts may be a contributing factors, he added. Measures in Kuna, West Ada and Boise School District had no large, definable opposition. And in Boise, the Friends of Boise Schools mounted a $100,000 campaign to convince voters to back a plan for replacing older schools, building a new one and renovating and improving others.
Treasure Valley decided on a total of $395 million in bonds and levies from Boise, West Ada, Kuna and Vallivue school districts.
Boise: The election follows an 18-month survey of Boise School District buildings that developed a 10-year plan for construction, expansion, renovation and maintenance touching all the district’s 48 schools.
The plan includes 22 major projects, including replacement of six aging or overcrowded elementary schools, expansion of Timberline High School, and construction of a new elementary school in fast-growing Harris Ranch in Southeast Boise. If the bond passes, district officials hope to begin work quickly on four projects:
▪ Replacement of Amity Elementary schools, with a nearly impossible-to-fix leaky dirt roof.
▪ Construction to replace Whittier Elementary, which is over capacity at nearly 600 students.
▪ Expansion of Timberline High School to accommodate immediate growth in the Southeast Boise and projected growth from a housing development in South Boise
▪ Renovation of the 1936 Boise High School gym, including putting in a regulation basketball court and making other improvements
Kuna School District: School officials asked voters for $40 million to refurbish and expand several schools and begin the first phase of construction of a new high school all to accommodate a projected increase of 700 students districtwide over the next three years. Kuna is undergoing rapid growth, with more than 500 residential building permits being issued in the past two years.
The district also asked voters for a $5 million supplemental levy over the next two years for books, curriculum supplies and technology updates.
West Ada School District: Voters were asked to approve a $160 million levy over the next decade that would pay for small construction projects, expansion and maintenance in the fast-growing district. Among projects under consideration are:
▪ New gyms at Spalding STEM Academy and Pioneer School for the Arts.
▪ Artificial turf replacement at Rocky Mountain High School.
▪ Remodeling at Meridian Middle School.
Vallivue School District: Voters are deciding whether to pass a plant facilities levy that would give the district $20 million over 10 years for building care and maintenance.
Idaho Statesman reporter Ruth Brown contributed to this report.
