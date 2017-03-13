Idaho kids pitch innovative ideas at Invent Idaho Day

Twenty kids from across the state showed off their weird and wonderful inventions — from "poolside people cleaner" to a “sleep ninja” — at the Statehouse Monday.
Twenty state winners from grades 1 through 8 were on hand to talk with legislators and others who stopped by their colorful displays in the 4th floor Rotunda. Among them was Vishali Sutharsan, a sixth-grader from Boise’s White Pine Elementary, whose “Banana Peel Mush Battery” made the cut to compete at nationals in June. It is, she told a reporter, “a clean and renewable energy source for the future.”
Sandpoint’s Kaylee Goodman’s invention promises to turn trash into art supplies to be donated to cash-strapped schools, and Hawthorne Elementary second-grader Carter Cook demonstrated an elaborate model of a device to wash and dry folks on a poolside conveyor and eliminate the need to hit the showers after a dip in the pool.
Comments