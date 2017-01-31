Trump order could keep one overseas U of I student from getting back to school

One University of Idaho student who is overseas is facing difficulty returning to the United States following President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration.
The student is from one of the seven countries highlighted in Trump’s executive order, but university officials declined to identify which country, to protect the student’s privacy.
School officials advised the student to contact the consulate of her native country. She does have a visa that allows her to come to the United States for education, said Blaine Eckles, dean of students.
On Monday, U of I, Washington State University and Boise State University cautioned foreign students and staff about traveling overseas.
Trump’s order blocks people from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Libya — from entering the United States for 90 days, along with other limitations on refugees.
At Washington State University, 130 students come from the seven countries in Trump’s order. Boise State University has about 40. Boise State officials say some of the 40 students are overseas and could face trouble re-entering the country.
The University of Idaho has 21 such students. “We will be reaching out and advising them not to travel abroad until we know more about the specific practices that will be implemented,” Chuck Staben, U of I president, said in an email to staff and students Monday.
