Man charged with aircraft hijacking for hiding knife in shoe for Boise flight

A 67-year-old Boise man was arrested and charged aircraft hijacking, a felony, after police say TSA agents at the Boise Airport found a 7-inch fixed blade knife in the insole of his shoe.
Around 7:15 p.m. Friday, Boise Police seized the knife and took the passenger, Donald Jackson, into custody.
After an investigation, officers learned Jackson intentionally concealed a 7-inch fixed blade knife under the insole of his shoe, according to a Boise Police press release. In the other shoe, Jackson also allegedly concealed a small amount of a green leafy substance which later tested presumptive positive as marijuana.
There is no indication that Jackson wanted to hurt anyone, according to Boise Police. According to the release, he told officers he was just trying to take the knife to his final destination.
The charge 18-7503 Weapon Aboard Aircraft falls under the Idaho Statute for aircraft hijacking.
