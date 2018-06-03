Ada County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after crashing into teen's car

An Ada County Sheriff's deputy was arrested late Saturday night on suspicion of DUI after he crashed into a car driven by a teen girl at a Meridian intersection and subsequently failed field sobriety tests, according to an Ada County Sheriff's Office press release.
John Rynhart, 43, was booked into the Ada County Jail shortly after midnight on June 3 and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence. He has since been placed on administrative leave.
Officials said Rynhart was off-duty and driving a personal vehicle when he turned south from Chinden Boulevard onto Meridian Road, hitting a Honda Civic stopped at the traffic light. The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle and her two juvenile passengers reported no injuries, ACSO said.
Following the crash, Rynhart failed to pass field sobriety tests and also failed to provide adequate breath samples, ACSO said in the release. Blood was drawn "to determine if he was under the influence of any substances and, if so, his level of impairment at the time of the crash," officials said.
Rynhart will remain on administrative leave pending the results of the toxicology test.
Rynhart, who has been with the sheriff's office since 2006, posted a $500 bond early Sunday. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.
Comments