Boise woman charged with 4 felonies after two young children ingested methamphetamine

A Boise woman turned herself in to authorities months after an incident in which two children in her care ingested methamphetamine, according to Boise Police Department and court records.
Lisa Kroush Surles, 49, was booked into Ada County Jail on Monday night and charged with two counts of felony injury to a child and two felony counts of infliction of great bodily injury.
Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said officials began investigating in October 2017 after two children were admitted to a local hospital and tested positive for methamphetamine. A warrant was issued for Surles' arrest on May 11, 2018.
The relationship between Surles and the children, a 4-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl, was not clear.
According to court documents, Surles the children were under Surles' care on Oct. 2, 2017, when they ingested the drugs. No further details about the situation were immediately available.
Surles' bond was set at $250,000, and she was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday afternoon.
