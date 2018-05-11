Boise man busted with meth, heroin in suspected drug house, police say

Boise police said they arrested a man on Friday after finding about 25 grams of meth, 10 grams of heroin and a large amount of cash in a suspected drug house.
Around 5 a.m., police served a warrant on a house in the 1800 block of South Vista Avenue and found the drugs and cash. Officers also found an illegal firearm in possession of the homeowner, Ivan Garcia, 43, the Boise Police Department said.
Garcia was transported to the Ada County Jail and booked on suspicion of two counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, trafficking in heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
