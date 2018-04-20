Man who stabbed 2, killed 1 at China Blue convicted of murder

A man who stabbed two people at a nightclub in January 2017 has been convicted on four charges, including second-degree murder, the Ada County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Jesus Manuel Garcia reportedly stabbed Daviel Ruiz Gomez and Luis Rosales at the China Blue nightclub on Jan. 14, 2017. Gomez died at a local hospital while Rosales, who was stabbed in the chest and torso, survived the attack. Garcia was arrested and later charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery, use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime and possession of a controlled substance.
Garcia underwent an eight-day jury trial that ended April 19. He was convicted on all four charges. His will be sentenced June 15.
