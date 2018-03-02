Idaho Supreme Court throws out Caldwell woman’s meth conviction

The Idaho Supreme Court decided Friday that a Caldwell woman’s drug conviction should be dismissed because prosecutors failed to prove that the substance found was actually methamphetamine.
Gracie Tryon appealed a decision in which she was convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Tryon’s initial arrest came in February 2016 in Caldwell when police stopped a truck in which she was a passenger. Her then-boyfriend, Carl Ringcamp, was driving the vehicle.
A detective said that when he searched the truck, he found two hypodermic syringes, two glass pipes and a small baggie with a white crystallized substance, according to the court document. One pipe had a white residue in its burnt bottom.
The Supreme Court agreed with Tryon and decided that law enforcement did not present lab tests to prove the substance was meth. The detective did not submit any of the items for DNA testing or fingerprinting, and Tryon was never given a blood or urine test to see whether she had meth in her system.
The court wrote in its opinion that “the State relied solely on circumstantial evidence to prove that the substance was methamphetamine. “
Additionally, at the time of Tryon’s trial, Ringcamp could not be located to testify, so Tryon was not allowed the opportunity to confront an accuser.
The Supreme Court threw out Tryon’s conviction and sentence, and gave instructions for the court to enter a judgment of acquittal.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
