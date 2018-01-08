A Fish and Game officer took this photo of a mule deer poached near Arrowrock Dam over the weekend.
Crime

Large mule deer poached near Arrowrock Dam. Officials ask for public’s help.

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

January 08, 2018 05:02 PM

The carcass of a large buck mule deer was found about a half mile east of Arrowrock Dam, off of Middle Fork Boise River Road, according to Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials.

The animal is believed to have been shot over the past weekend, even though deer hunting season in that area closed about two months ago. Whoever shot the mule deer did not remove anything from it, Fish and Game spokesman Evin Oneale said.

“Based on the condition of the carcass, the deer was likely shot either this past Friday or Saturday,” said Ben Cadwallader, a conservation officer with Fish and Game.

Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information about the poaching incident. Callers can remain anonymous: 1-800-632-5999 (24 hours).

Cadwallader collected evidence at the scene but he hopes to learn more from an eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the poaching incident.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

