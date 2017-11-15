Nampa police ask for public’s help in finding suspect in attempted child abduction

Police are investigating a report of attempted child abduction at a home in south Nampa Tuesday night, Sgt. Tim Riha said.
“We did have an officer respond and speak to the reporting party last night,” Riha said Wednesday atternoon.
He said it was reported just before 7:30 p.m. It occurred in Hillside Manor, near Greenhurst and Midland roads.
Jerecho Zahara posted video of the incident on his Facebook page, warning others in his neighborhood about the possible danger. The post spread quickly on social media. (Click the FB post below to see the video).
At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nampa police posted information about the incident on Facebook.
Police said at about 7 p.m. a van drove slowly by a residence where two pre-teen girls were playing in the front yard. The van stopped in front of the house, and the girls ran into the garage — and the driver leapt out and chased them part way up the driveway. The man returned to the van and drove away.
The description of the van: white, newer cargo-type van with chassis cab, no windows behind the front doors, driver side upper tail light out and no logos or emblems.
The suspect: male wearing a black hoodie over his head.
Do you have information on this van or this incident? There are a number of ways you can contact police:
▪ Call dispatch: 208-465-2257
▪ If you have info from a past sighting, message Nampa police on Facebook or leave a voice mail at 208-468-5680 (choose option 9).
▪ Call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho at 208-343-2677 (COPS).
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for information.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments