Three Monday bank robberies in West Boise, Meridian may have same suspect

Surveillance photos from the first robbery, around 10:50 a.m. on West Emerald in Boise, are very similar to those from two heists in Meridian an hour or so later.
Witnesses describe a short, black-haired man with a mustache, goatee and sunglasses who, in at least one of the robberies, handed a note to the teller stating he had a gun and demanding money, Meridian police said. He appeared to be in his early 30s, between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 135 pounds. He wore a plaid shirt, dark pants and a blue and white baseball cap with a square logo, police said.
He carried a white paper bag and may be driving a small black or dark gray sport-utility or crossover vehicle, Meridian police said.
Boise police haven’t named the bank that the man reportedly robbed in the 9100 block of West Emerald Monday morning, but said the suspect is “connected to multiple other bank robberies.”
The first Meridian robbery took place about an hour later, at 11:50 a.m. at Pioneer Federal Credit Union, 850 E. Fairview Ave. The second was reported around 12:10 p.m. at Clarity Credit Union, 555 S. Meridian Road. In the Pioneer robbery, the man handed a note to the teller demanding money, police said.
No descriptions from the other two Monday robberies were immediately available, and it is not clear whether a weapon was seen in any of the incidents. Information about whether the man escaped with cash also was not immediately available.
Police are searching for the robber in each of the incidents. Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.
