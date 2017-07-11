Girl, 15, accused of stealing pickup, leading police on 100 mph chase

A 15-year-old girl is accused of stealing a pickup truck on Tuesday and promptly leading Ada County deputies on a chase that exceeded 100 mph.
Four other girls, ranging in age from 9 to 15, were also in the pickup at the time of the pursuit, police said.
The incident began around 4 a.m. Tuesday when an Ada County sheriff’s deputy saw a Ford F-150 going 65 mph in a 40 mph zone on Overland Road, by the Maple Grove Road intersection. The deputy turned on his emergency lights and attempted to pull the truck over when it took off west on Overland. The driver of the truck crossed a red light at Five Mile Road and was westbound at speeds exceeding 100 mph, authorities said.
The driver continued traveling west on Overland before turning on Eagle Road and eventually going into and out of a field off Franklin Road. A deputy was able to deploy spike strips across Ten Mile Road eventually to stop the vehicle.
Even with deflated tires, the driver kept going, until the truck came to a stop on Ten Mile near Amity Road.
The 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of felony counts of eluding arrest and grand theft. All five girls were taken into custody and the case is still under investigation.
Because the girls are juveniles, law enforcement does not disclose their names.
