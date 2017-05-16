Meridian police search for suspects in string of early morning burglaries

Meridian police are looking for several suspects in a series of crimes that they believe are related, according to a Meridian Police Department press release.
Early Tuesday, police responded to an attempted robbery report in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 4051 E. Fairview Ave., where a 59-year-old woman told officers her car windows were smashed in by two men. The woman said around 3:20 a.m., the men approached her car, and one of them shattered the window with a baseball bat. The suspects demanded “everything in her possession,” police said, but the victim was able to drive away without handing over any items.
The woman said the suspects were about 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing hoodies and something to cover their faces. She told police there may have been a third suspect driving a light-colored SUV.
At 3:30 a.m., police responded to a burglary alarm at Ultra Touch Car Wash, 835 E. Fairview, where a cash register and several other items were missing.
Finally, around 5:30 a.m., the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office found a gold Buick RVD possibly matching the attempted robbery victim’s vehicle description. The Buick was left at the scene of a possible burglary, which was interrupted by the homeowner. The suspects fled the home, leaving the vehicle behind. Items from the carwash burglary were found in the Buick.
Comments