Boy, 14, breaks patrol car’s barrier, tries to attack driving officer, police say

The 14-year-old faces four felony charges in connection with a string of events that started about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
They began with a report of a reckless driver. Things ended with the handcuffed boy breaking through a patrol car’s plexiglass barrier and attempting to attack the officer who was driving, Garden City police report.
Officers responding to a report of reckless driving near Chinden Boulevard and East 36th Street located the driver — the 14-year-old — in the 300 block of East 35th Street, according to a news release. The vehicle he was in was reported stolen in Boise.
The boy reportedly tried to flee on foot, but he was taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol car.
The teen “began to thrash about” in the patrol car’s back seat, so officers ultimately removed him from the car to put him in leg restraints. At that point the boy kicked two officers, causing a minor injury to one of them, police said.
Once en route to the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, the boy reportedly freed himself from the leg restraints, brought his handcuffs to the front of his body, “ripped off a portion of the plexiglass divider between the front and rear seats and attempted to grab the officer as he drove. The officer was able to safely stop his vehicle and subdue the male once again,” the news release states.
The teen was booked into the juvenile detention center on two felony charges of battering an officer, felony grand theft, felony destruction of a confinement facility and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer.
He was scheduled for arraignment on the charges in juvenile court Monday, police said. Juvenile proceedings in Idaho are sealed, and further information was not immediately available.
