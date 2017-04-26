Have you seen this man? Police say he’s armed, possibly on drugs — and dangerous

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an armed man who is accused of threatening residents of a Meridian home Wednesday. His vehicle was later located in a Boise Bench neighborhood.
The incident occurred at about noon today in the 800 block of West Jacksnipe Drive.
Police say a man knocked the door of a neighbor and then tried to enter, pointing a gun at people inside the residence. He then fled the scene in a blue 2004 GMC Sierra pickup with Idaho license plate 1A7497.
The suspect is believed to be high on methamphetamine and possibly hallucinating, so be cautious and call 911 if you see him.
The suspect is 54-year-old Herman Lee Sedillo. He is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a gray sweatshirt.
At about 1:30 p.m. Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea told the Statesman that police believe they located the suspect’s vehicle near Cole and Overland roads in Boise. No gun was recovered, and police are still looking for Sedillo.
Anyone with information about Sedillo’s whereabouts is asked to call Meridian Police at 888-6678.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
