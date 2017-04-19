[Update] Ex-linebacker’s felony domestic violence arrest stems from February incident

Kameron Miles, 22, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on four felony charges that arose from an investigation that started with his February arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge that prompted his dismissal from the Boise State University football team.
Boise police described the additional charges in a Wednesday morning news release, and online court records show Miles is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday afternoon to modify the no-contact order for the alleged female victim.
The incident was initially reported as a possible road rage incident about 1:45 a.m. Feb. 8 after a woman in a vehicle contacted police near Broadway Avenue and Front Street, Boise police reported at the time. As officers responded, they learned the call stemmed from an argument that turned physical at a home, police said, and Miles and the woman reportedly left the residence in separate vehicles.
Boise State announced his dismissal from the team later that morning. In the 2016 season, Miles played in 11 games and made 10 tackles, according to the Boise State website. He played in 12 games in 2015, making six starts, and finished with 25 tackles.
Miles, a four-star recruit out of West Mesquite High in Texas, initially signed with Texas A&M and redshirted his freshman season in 2013. He was kicked off the team in the spring of 2014 because of alleged theft, according to Rivals.com and the Houston Chronicle.
The new Ada County charges were reportedly filed Tuesday, and Miles was booked into county jail at 1:43 p.m. He had been out on bond in the misdemeanor case, with his next court appearance scheduled next week.
Miles also was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in January, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one day in jail.
Comments