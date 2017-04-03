Boise motorcyclist hits car on Meridian interstate, taken to hospital

Jacob Thurber was changing lanes when he struck a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze while both were near the Meridian exit of Interstate 84 Monday morning, Idaho State Police said.
The Cruze, driven by Loretta Drake, 31, of Nampa, was in the highway’s right lane. Police say Thurber, 25, of Boise, was driving a 2005 Honda motorcycle and hit the back of the Cruze.
Thurber, who wore a helmet, was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, police said. There, he was in fair condition Monday afternoon, a hospital spokesman said.
Drake wore a seatbelt and did not require medical treatment elsewhere.
The crash blocked the highway’s right lane for about two hours.
