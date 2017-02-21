Crime

February 21, 2017 2:44 PM

Gunman given prison for gang-related June shooting that hurt 10-year-old in Nampa

By Nate Poppino

npoppino@idahostatesman.com

Ezri Garcia was one half of a shooting that broke out last June 29 near the annual God and Country Festival in Nampa. A stray bullet hit the shoulder of a 10-year-old girl, part of a crowd gathered to watch the festival’s fireworks show from the Walmart parking lot at 5875 East Franklin Road.

The girl survived, and the two men involved — Garcia and Mario Garza — were charged with a long list of felonies, including gang-related enhancements.

Both men pleaded guilty last fall to a portion of their charges. Tuesday, a judge sentenced Garcia to 7 to 19 years in prison for aggravated battery (and for causing great bodily injury in the process), and 7 to 10 years for rioting with the intent to promote criminal gang-related activity.

The sentences will run at the same time, meaning 19 years is the most Garcia could serve, and he may be eligible for parole after 7 years.

Garcia must also pay a $5,000 civil penalty and $750 in fines and court costs.

Garza’s sentencing was originally set for late January. He will now be sentenced Monday, according to online court records.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How Boise police respond to hate crimes

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos