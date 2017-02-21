Gunman given prison for gang-related June shooting that hurt 10-year-old in Nampa

Ezri Garcia was one half of a shooting that broke out last June 29 near the annual God and Country Festival in Nampa. A stray bullet hit the shoulder of a 10-year-old girl, part of a crowd gathered to watch the festival’s fireworks show from the Walmart parking lot at 5875 East Franklin Road.
The girl survived, and the two men involved — Garcia and Mario Garza — were charged with a long list of felonies, including gang-related enhancements.
Both men pleaded guilty last fall to a portion of their charges. Tuesday, a judge sentenced Garcia to 7 to 19 years in prison for aggravated battery (and for causing great bodily injury in the process), and 7 to 10 years for rioting with the intent to promote criminal gang-related activity.
The sentences will run at the same time, meaning 19 years is the most Garcia could serve, and he may be eligible for parole after 7 years.
Garcia must also pay a $5,000 civil penalty and $750 in fines and court costs.
Garza’s sentencing was originally set for late January. He will now be sentenced Monday, according to online court records.
