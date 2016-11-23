Nampa men plead guilty in shooting of 10-year-old girl

Ezri Garcia, 21, and Mario Garza, 19, began fighting, then shooting at each other, and a stray bullet struck a 10-year-old girl who was watching a Nampa fireworks display this past June.
The shooting happened in the 5800 block of East Franklin Road, near the God and Country Festival, just before the festival’s popular fireworks show.
The girl sustained a gunshot wound to her shoulder, but survived. Garcia was arrested, and a warrant was issued for Garza who fled the scene. Garza was arrested in July. Both faced several charges with gang-related enhancements including riot and aggravated assault, according to court documents.
Garcia pleaded guilty Wednesday to at least four felony charges related to the shooting. Garza pleaded guilty Monday to at least three felony charges, court documents indicate.
Garza is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 30. Garcia is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 21, according to court documents.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
Comments