Boise Police arrest suspected credit union robber

Boise Police arrested Thursday the 27-year-old Boise man suspected of robbing a credit union in the 500 block of Highland Street.
Around 1:47 p.m., Boise Police responded to the credit union, where officers were told that an armed man took money from two bank tellers and a customer before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police received information identifying the suspect, Robert Stout, and located him nearby, according to Boise Police.
Around 2:15 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody without incident near the Green Belt and the Park Center Bridge.
Stout was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of three counts of robbery.
“We would like to thank all of the citizens who noticed what was going on and helped officers locate evidence,” said Boise Police Sgt. Justin Kendall in a news release. “Their assistance helped lead to the arrest of the suspect and we sincerely appreciate their cooperation.”
