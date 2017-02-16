3% of Idaho founder arrested after process server says he threatened her with gun

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police Pause

2:44 Boise students protest new secretary of education

0:51 Replacing Mountain View Elementary

1:04 Middleton High girls basketball celebrates its first district title since 2013

1:40 Boise home movie room has opulent, exotic feel

1:04 One-minute video tour of Boise Centre construction

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis