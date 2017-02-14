Police seek Meridian man suspected of raping teenager

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Meridian man accused of sexual battery of a teenage girl, according to a Meridian Police Department press release.
MPD said Richard Dickson, 42, is wanted for multiple counts of sexual battery of a minor.
According to the release, a friend of the teen victim contacted police on Feb. 7, telling law enforcement they believed Dickson had sexual contact with the girl.
Officers searched Dickson’s residence, in the 200 block of W. Maple Ave., on a warrant on Feb. 8. Dickson was arrested on drug trafficking and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of that search, MPD said.
Dickson then bonded out of jail before police were able to gather enough evidence to charge him with sexual battery. They have not been able to find him since.
MPD urges anyone with information on Dickson’s location to contact the department at 208-888-6678, or call Crimestoppers at 208-343-COPS.
