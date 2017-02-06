Idaho man wanted for homicide arrested in Oregon after vehicle chase

An Idaho man wanted for a homicide in Canyon County was arrested in Oregon late Saturday after attempting to flee from officers, according to an Oregon State Police press release.
John David Wurdemann, of Twin Falls, faces felony charges of attempt to elude in a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as two felony warrants — the homicide warrant from Canyon County and another for unlawful possession of a firearm in Twin Falls. He was also charged with reckless driving and recklessly endangering another.
Police also arrested 22-year-old Stormy Raine Allen, also of Twin Falls, and charged her with felony attempt to elude in a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, offensive littering and interfering with a police officer.
According to OSP, officers had reason to believe that Wurdemann, “who was known to have violent tendencies and to abuse drugs,” could be traveling on US 20 between Burns and Ontario in a blue Ford F-150 pickup. A vehicle matching the description of Wurdemann’s was found on US 20 parked off the shoulder of the roadway near milepost 163. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated and fled eastbound.
Police said the driver fled recklessly, reaching speeds between 50 and 100 mph and often traveling into oncoming lanes of traffic and into the path of other vehicles. Numerous items, including a loaded firearm, were thrown from the vehicle and later recovered by the Harney County Sheriff’s Office.
The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips around milepost 216, flattening both driver’s side tires and causing the vehicle to slow and eventually veer off the road into a snowdrift, police said.
In 2000, Wurdemann was convicted of an assault on a motorist in Canyon County and later freed. Prosecutors recently appealed that decision. Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said Wurdemann violated the terms of his release on that case, leading to the warrant. Decker didn’t have information on what the violation was or when Wurdemann might appear in court in Idaho.
Both Wurdemann and Allen were scheduled for arraignment later Monday afternoon in Harney County circuit court in Burns.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
John Sowell contributed.
