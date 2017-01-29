Ex-Boise County prosecutor reaches plea deal in felony DUI case

2:21 Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin Pause

1:50 Protesters swarm Boise Airport and decry Trump immigration ban

1:09 Digging out Weiser High School

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

2:10 Idaho governor declares snow-related disaster in Washington County

6:12 Man suspected in 6 murders may have Idaho tie, officials seek tips

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:03 How a forensic investigator lost — and found — his laptop