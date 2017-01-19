1 teen in Payette arson later made school threat, charge states; a 2nd failed drug test

The four boys who have admitted to burning down the home of former Payette High School Principal Mark Heleker on Feb. 22, 2016, are in other trouble with the law as well.
Travis Kenney was charged with misdemeanor threatening violence on school grounds after a Sept. 28 incident, according to court records.
He threatened to “shoot up” the high school, according to a petition filed by the Payette County Prosecutor’s Office. A high school official familiar with the matter said Kenney did not make threatening statements but did make some sort of gesture, Payette County Schools Superintendent Pauline King told the Statesman Thursday. The gesture was made “during a conversation about Pokemon cards or something of that nature” and it did not occur during school, she said.
His next court hearing for that charge is set for Feb. 1.
Paul Hendrix-Mills failed a Nov. 21 drug test; he tested positive for marijuana.
His attorney at his sentencing for second-degree arson said Hendrix-Mills is a “good kid” who never had, until recently, a positive male role model. He said the boy could benefit from treatment, and that he needs to mature and learn “to see things through the eyes of other people.”
But 3rd District Judge Susan Wiebe was stern. “I agree with your lawyer that we don’t throw people away, but you’re going to have to make some changes. You’re far too young to have this kind of a record,” Wiebe said. She read off a laundry list of prior juvenile charges, apparently from Oregon.
Hendrix-Mills, Kenney and Marshall Turvey were involved in other criminal activity on Feb. 21, 2016, in the hours before the early-morning fire, according to online court records. Among other things, police said the boys were suspected in a series of car burglaries that night.
Hendrix-Mills pleaded guilty to petit theft. Kenney pleaded guilty to unlawful entry of a vehicle. Turvey, who has prior theft- and burglary-related convictions, admitted to petit theft, burglary and malicious injury to property.
Hendrix-Mills received 90 days in jail, with 60 suspended, and must pay $427. Kenney and Turvey still await sentencing.
The fourth boy, Donavan Ferreira, was charged with burglary, petit theft and malicious injury to property — but all those charges were dismisssed.
He was also charged in early February last year with misdemeanor use of a controlled substance and felony conspiracy to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, online records show. Those charges were dismissed in December.
