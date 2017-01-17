Nampa man charged with running over man who helped free his truck

A Nampa man has been arrested after he allegedly ran over another man who helped him free his truck from the snow and then left the scene of the accident, according to a Canyon County Sheriff’s Office release.
Edward Faull, 50, has been charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident, a felony.
According to the release, deputies at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday responded to a hit-and-run report in the 13000 block of Lake Shore Drive in Nampa. A woman told deputies that her husband, Benjamin David Felty, 33, had been helping Faull free his truck from a snowy driveway.
Police said Felty’s truck also became stuck in the snow as he tried to help Faull, so Felty’s wife, who is not named in the release, arrived with a 4x4 and pulled both trucks free. As Felty went to unhook a tow strap from the front of Faull’s vehicle, Faull drove forward and ran Felty over, the release said. Faull left the scene and drove home despite being told that he had hit Felty.
Felty was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus in Boise, where he is in serious condition with chest and torso injuries.
Deputies responded to Faull’s home shortly after, where no one answered repeated attempts at contact. Faull’s truck was in the driveway of the home, prompting deputies to get a search warrant and enter the home, where they found Faull in a bedroom, the release said.
Faull was booked into the Canyon County Jail without incident, according to CCSO.
