Canyon County inmate is now 8th since December 2015 to escape troubled tent jail

CORRECTION: This article originally misstated the number of escapes from the Canyon County Jail’s tent facility in the last year.
Ryan Michael Tone, 36, escaped from the Canyon County Jail’s minimum-security tent facility Wednesday evening by climbing over an interior wall into a kitchen and breaking through a door leading to the outside.
Tone ran away but was apprehended almost immediately by a Caldwell police officer and Canyon County deputies at about 6:45 p.m.
Tone was being held on a felony probation violation out of Ada County. He was convicted of domestic battery and false imprisonment in 2013 and was scheduled to remain on probation through August 2017.
Wednesday’s escape from the tent facility was the sixth such incident since December 2015. Tone was the eighth inmate to make it outside the jail in those attempts.
In early October, Juan Valentin Cervantes and Jeffrey Scott Duvall climbed a wall into the kitchen and broke through the same emergency door that Tone went through.
They were on the run for three days before police found them at a Caldwell residence.
Sheriff Kieran Donahue has been unable to get county officials to replace the door, despite what he said were repeated requests to do so.
After Wednesday’s escape, he ordered a patrol car to be placed against the door to prevent it from being pushed open.
Tone, who was charged with felony escape and felony injury to a jail, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Canyon County Magistrate Court.
TENT JAIL HISTORY
In the spring of 2005, Canyon County asked the Caldwell City Council to approve a special use permit to erect a canvas-sided structure for work release inmates. An occupancy permit for the structure was issued Dec. 19 of that year.
Five years later, plagued by overcrowding at the county jail and pressured by lawsuits over jail conditions, the county appealed the permit restrictions and received building permits to upgrade the facility into a minimum-security jail. The structure has continued serving that purpose for the past six years.
In the past year, seven inmates have escaped from the tent jail. All were recaptured:
▪ Dec. 5, 2015: Jose Cuevas, facing multiple grand theft charges, scaled the exterior fence.
▪ Feb. 1, 2016: Jose Coronado, an inmate with multiple misdemeanor domestic violence charges, cut through 18 inches of insulation with a jail-issued plastic razor. He was later recaptured.
▪ Aug. 2, 2016: Burglary and concealed weapon violation suspect Abel Garcia climbed over the exterior fence and jumped into a waiting vehicle.
▪ Oct. 1, 2016: Jeffery Duval and Juan Cervantes climbed a partial wall into the kitchen, then broke through an emergency fire door. Duval was in jail on charges of attempted strangulation and domestic battery with traumatic injury, and Cervantes had misdemeanor drug and DUI charges.
▪ Nov. 1, 2016: Brandon James and Ian Benoit climbed over the exterior fence of the exercise yard. Luna faced multiple charges including drugs and concealed weapon offenses and was found hiding under a house in the neighborhood. Benoit broke his leg in the escape and was immediately captured.
▪ Dec. 28, 2016: Ryan Michael Tone, in the jail for a probation violation in a domestic battery case, climbs over an inside wall into the kitchen and leaves through the same door used by Duval and Cervantes. He was almost immediately recaptured.
