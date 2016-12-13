Crime

December 13, 2016 9:03 AM

Police find skimming device at Nampa bank

By Erin Fenner

efenner@idahostatesman.com

The Nampa Police Department is urging residents to be wary of transaction machines after finding some sort of skimming device at a local bank’s ATM on Dec. 10.

A police department spokesman said he would not name the bank involved, adding that the bank had asked police not to do so. Sgt. Tim Riha did say banks tend to notify their customers when these incidents happen.

“The device was disguised to look like part of the guardrail next to the ATM and was painted to match as well,” Riha said earlier in a statement distributed by NPD. “It consisted of a metal bar with magnets to hold it to the guard rail and inside was a small camera, other electronic parts, a memory card and a battery.”

Skimming devices are used to collect personal credit/financial card information and can be attached to ATMs, gas pumps and other sites where you would scan a credit or debit card, according to the release.

“This device was located by a customer using the ATM and who saw something that did not look right and reported it to the banks,” Riha said in the statement. “We wanted to make the public aware in case there are other skimming devices placed around our community.”

NPD is still investigating the incident.

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe.

David Middlecamp The Tribune

Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos