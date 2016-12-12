This armed man reportedly robbed the Meridian Wal-Mart. Do you know him?

Meridian police are looking for a man who pointed a handgun at a store employee and escaped after reportedly stealing items ranging from women's underwear to auto parts Monday morning.
The theft and aggravated battery were reported about 11:20 a.m. at the Wal-Mart, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., police said.
The man reportedly piled more than $1,000 worth of merchandise into a shopping cart, then left the store without paying, police said. Before a store employee could confront the man at his car, the thief pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at the employee, saying “get back or I am going to shoot you,” police said.
The man is described as white, in this 20s, about 6 feet tall and 160 to 180 pounds, wearing a "unique bear hat with pink lining, a bright yellow jacket, ripped jeans and white shoes," according to an MPD news release.
A woman in her late teens with a blond ponytail was reportedly waiting inside the vehicle for the armed man, police said.
The suspect vehicle is a light blue four-dour compact sedan with a ski rack on top and Ada County plates. Meridian police distributed surveillance photos of the thief and the vehicle Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the incident or possible suspects is asked to call police at 208-888-6678.
Comments