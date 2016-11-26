Ex-Boise cop, wife accused of stealing funds from police group

A Treasure Valley man who was a Boise police officer for about eight years and led the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has been charged with one count of felony grand theft, according to online jail records and Boise police.
Mark Furniss, 46, was arrested by Meridian police and booked into the Ada County Jail just before midnight Friday. Furniss’ wife, Sara, 40, was also charged with grand theft.
A letter from the Treasure Valley Lodge #11 Fraternal Order of Police addressed to community members Wednesday indicates that discrepancies were found in the financial accounts of the lodge in January. An internal investigation found evidence of wrong-doing by then-President Mark Furniss, and his wife, Sara, who was the office manager.
The information was turned over to Meridian Police for further investigation, and Boise Police’s Internal Affairs was notified, the letter says. The criminal investigation was later turned over to Nampa Police “to alleviate any concerns of conflict.”
“Although it is heartbreaking to learn of these alleged crimes by persons we trusted, I am extremely proud of the way the situation was handled by the members of the lodge, as well as the Executive Board,” current president Joe Andreoli said in the letter.
Mark and Sara Furniss have been released from jail. They both have a scheduled court appearance on Dec. 5.
A spokeswoman for the department sent this statement and additional information to the Statesman:
“The Boise Police Department Office of Internal Affairs was made aware of a criminal investigation involving a Boise Police officer in early 2016. That officer, Mark Furniss, was hired in July of 2007, and worked most recently in the patrol division. Furniss was placed on suspension while the investigation was conducted. During that investigation, Furniss resigned from the Boise Police Department and is no longer an employee of the City of Boise.”
Furniss is still listed as the president of the Treasure Valley Fraternal Order of Police on the Better Business Bureau website. Sara Furniss is listed as the office manager for the group.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments