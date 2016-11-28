ISP searches for pickup, driver in Boise road-rage gunfire

Idaho State Police are asking the public for help finding the driver of a white Ford pickup, and a man who said he was driving the other vehicle told KBOI-TV, Channel 2, that he made an obscene gesture at the pickup’s driver before shots rang out.
The incident happened shortly before noon Monday on eastbound Interstate 84 near the Orchard exit, Idaho State Police report.
The driver of a Nissan Sentra reported the road rage incident to ISP, saying the pickup's pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun and shot two to three times at the Nissan. The Nissan received minor damage, ISP reported in a news release.
KBOI 2 News reports that the driver who reported the incident described the altercation to the station but asked not to be identified. The TV station also reports that investigators are looking into whether the gun involved may have been a BB gun.
The pickup's driver was described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, with a small amount of facial hair. He reportedly wore a backwards black ball cap and a dark shirt. The white Ford is a lifted Superduty crew cab with black wheels.
Anyone with information on the truck or its driver is asked to Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550.
