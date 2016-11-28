Couple stole from Walmart to give Christmas to their kids, police say

4:36 Highlights from Boise State at Air Force Pause

0:44 Key to a good education: Make it real

2:47 Inside Boise's Turkey Day 5k

1:46 Boise Police Chief Bill Bones reaches out to Treasure Valley kids

1:48 Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates

4:14 Orientation begins for new legislators

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

1:15 To beat Oregon, 'You've got to play flawless,' Boise State basketball's Rice says

2:26 Boise State coach and players talk about loss to Air Force