Couple stole from Walmart to give Christmas to their kids, police say

Two Ontario residents are each charged with burglary, a felony, and petit theft, a misdemeanor, after reportedly stealing items from a Meridian Walmart Saturday to give to their children for Christmas, said Tracy Basterrechea, deputy chief for the Meridian Police Department.
Scottie Powell, 24, allegedly acted as a lookout at the store at 795 W. Overland Road. Stacey Warr, 26, allegedly took items from the store and put them in an oversized purse, Basterrechea said. Then they reportedly picked out a couple of beverages, paid for them and left the store. That’s when they were stopped and arrested, according to Basterrechea.
Staff at the store told police they believed Warr had had attempted to steal items before, Basterrechea said.
The couple stole about $110 worth of merchandise from the store, he said.
Powell and Warr were booked into the Ada County Jail Saturday evening and were released on bond late Monday afternoon, according to jail records. They were arraigned on the charges Monday and are scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 21, according to online court records.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
