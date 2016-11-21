Hour-long memorial service Tuesday for Boise police dog shot on duty

A Boise police dog who died from injuries he suffered on the job will be honored in a public memorial service Tuesday afternoon.
The service for Jardo, who was shot when police were doing a yard-to-yard search for fugitive Marco Romero on Nov. 11, will begin at 3 p.m. at Taco Bell Arena. Doors will open to the public at 1:30 p.m.
Mayor David Bieter and Boise Police Chief Bill Bones will speak at the event, according to a program provided by the police department Monday night. There will be an honor guard, and several songs will be played in tribute, including “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.”
Boise police organized the service, said department spokeswoman Haley Willliams. They are unsure how many people will attend but wanted an indoor venue that could hold at least a couple thousand people.
“We have had officers from across Idaho and Oregon show interest in coming,” Williams said.
Romero died from injuries he suffered in the shootout. Two Boise police officers in the department’s Special Operations Unit — Cpl. Chris Davis and Cpl. Kevin Holtry — were also injured.
Davis, who was shot in the leg, was treated and released from the hospital. Holtry was shot multiple times, and he remains hospitalized.
Williams said Jardo — a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois — was hit in the side near his hind leg. The bullet traveled through his chest, she said.
A team of four veterinarians at WestVet worked two hours to save him. He lost a lung but it appeared he would survive. Jardo was at a community vigil for Davis and Holtry last Tuesday night, and the dog died on Wednesday. Internal bleeding had caused a heart attack, veterinarians said. Jardo was cremated.
The Fraternal Order of Police Treasure Valley Lodge is raising money for a permanent memorial marker for police dogs killed in the line of duty. They set up a GoFundMe account and have raised about $2,100 toward their goal of $40,000.
Katy Moeller
