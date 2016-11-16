Melba man pointed BB gun at deputies: ‘I got what I deserved,’ he reportedly says

Edgar M. Hafen, 72, couldn’t speak at his arraignment Wednesday. He couldn’t speak, a defense attorney explained, due to injuries sustained when deputies shot him the evening of Nov. 10.
But a prosecutor described for the court Hafen’s alleged statements after the shooting. “Boy, it was just like in the movies ... I’m not complaining, though. I got what I deserved,” he reportedly told investigators at one point.
Hafen faces three felony charges of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of eluding law enforcement officers, the latter stemming from a chase that began in Canyon County and preceded the shooting.
On Nov. 10, family members contacted Canyon County sheriff’s deputies, concerned that Hafen may hurt himself. When officers made contact with Hafen, he refused to pull over, leading them into Ada County in a chase that stretched from Melba to the intersection of Swan Falls Road and Victory Lane, the prosecutor said.
There, three Ada County deputies left their vehicles and told Hafen to leave his. But he refused and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them. Hafen claims it was a BB gun, the prosecutor said.
The deputies then fired at Hafen.
Hafen was taken to a hospital for care, then was arrested upon release and moved to the Ada County Jail Tuesday. His jail booking photo shows blood scabbed on one side of his mouth.
He was allowed to respond in writing to questions from the judge Wednesday.
Hafen’s defense argued to lower his $500,000 bond on the grounds that the former firefighter with six children and 22 grandchildren has strong ties to the community and no prior arrest record. But the judge kept his bond the same per a recommendation from the state.
Hafen next has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 29. At such a hearing, a judge decides if there is enough evidence for a case to proceed to district court and a full trial.
