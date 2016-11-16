Deputies found feces on their floor. Now Kuna couple faces child injury charges

Isaac M. Hyatt, 35, is free on $5,000 bond, awaiting a Dec. 5 court date on five felony charges of injury to a child.
Authorities Wednesday afternoon arrested his girlfriend, Kristal Bridgman, 31, on a warrant for the same charges, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Hyatt’s five preteen children were declared in imminent danger and placed with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. It’s unclear if they are still in custody of that agency — online court records indicate Hyatt is in the middle of a divorce, but do not specify the current custody of the children, and Health and Welfare does not comment on individual child foster cases. All imminent danger cases after the first 48 hours go before a judge who decides whether the children will remain in the department’s custody.
Hyatt and Bridgman live in the area of Deer Flat Road and School Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies visited the home in October on a tip of a concerned third party.
There, they found animal feces on the floors of the kitchen, bedrooms and other rooms, says the sheriff’s office. The kitchen was full of dirty dishes with dried food, flies filled the home, dirty clothes and trash were spread throughout and at least 10 dogs were living there.
Prosecutors issued a warrant for Hyatt earlier this month. He was arrested Monday.
Felony injury to a child carries a prison sentence of 1 to 10 years.
Comments