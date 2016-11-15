Senior citizen shot by deputies near Kuna transferred from hospital to jail

Edgar M. Hafen, 72, of Melba was arrested Tuesday on three felony charges of assaulting officers.
Hafen reportedly led officers on a chase from Canyon County into Ada County that ended with him pointing a gun at sheriff’s deputies Thursday evening. Three Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies opened fire, the sheriff’s office reported on its blog.
After treatment for multiple gunshot wounds, Hafen is being held in the Ada County Jail on $500,000 bond. His initial court appearance on the three felonies plus misdemeanor eluding arrest is set for Wednesday afternoon.
The Thursday evening incident began when one of Hafen’s family members contacted Canyon County sheriff’s deputies, concerned that Hafen might hurt himself. Hafen refused to pull over and drove into Ada County, where Ada deputies took over the pursuit around 6:20 p.m. as he drove east on Kuna Road, then south on Swan Falls Road.
The deputies followed Hafen until he slowed down enough at Victory Lane for an officer to do a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver to stop Hafen’s car at 6:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office reports.
Three deputies got out of their cars and told Hafen to get out, but he refused and pointed a handgun at them. The deputies fired, and Hafen dropped his gun out the window.
The deputies involved — Wes Bunnell, Vishal Sahni and Nolan Zorn — are among those assigned to serve as police for the city of Kuna, which has a contract with the Ada sheriff’s office. None of the three deputies were injured, the sheriff’s office reports. It is the first critical incident for all three officers.
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by Boise police, is investigating the officer-involved shooting, the first of three such incidents in the Treasure Valley within 21 hours Thursday and Friday.
Caldwell police searching for the suspect in two reported break-ins Friday morning shot James Stell, who was treated and released to jail that evening, sparking a Critical Incident Task Force investigation led by Nampa police.
And Boise police Friday afternoon shot fugitive Marco Romero, wanted in connection with a shooting in Meridian earlier that week. Two Boise officers were injured during that incident. That CITF investigation is headed by Garden City police.
