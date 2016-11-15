Senior citizen shot by deputies near Kuna transferred from hospital to jail

1:16 Boise Police Cpl. Chris Davis: Recovery from shooting is 'a day-by-day thing' Pause

10:38 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin: UNLV a 'better team' than last year

3:50 Vigil honors BSU student Sierra Simon Bush

1:16 Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting

0:15 Boise police search for subject on Boise Bench

0:22 Police officers taken to hospital after Boise shooting

1:46 Boise Police Chief Bill Bones reaches out to Treasure Valley kids

1:20 Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads'

1:43 Presidential outcome brings out 'poor losers' and 'classless winners'