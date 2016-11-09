Two of three suspects in Boise heroin-trafficking ring sentenced to prison

Audri Perkins, 28, will have to serve the mandatory minimum 10 years for selling heroin to an undercover officer, but District Judge Michael Reardon called her situation “sad” and handed down a substantially shorter total sentence than recommended by the prosecutor.
But Tyler Knarr, 29, accused of supplying the drugs that Perkins and another codefendant sold, must serve at least twice the mandatory minimum six years for the crimes he pleaded guilty to. Reardon sentenced him to 12 years fixed, plus up to eight additional years if he is not granted parole. The prosecutor recommended 10 to 20 years in prison for both defendants.
Reardon gave Perkins up to three years indeterminate in addition to the 10-year fixed sentence, saying she would likely need support and services from the Department of Correction after completing a decade in prison.
“I think turning you loose at the end of 10 years without any support would not serve your interests,” the judge told Perkins. “You have had the potential for a much more successful life before you became addicted to opiates.”
Deputy Ada County Prosecutor Heather Reilly noted Perkins had no previous felony record before the nine charges she faced in this case, although she has a history of substance abuse that stretches back to age 11. Perkins pleaded guilty to two of the heroin trafficking charges in September.
Knarr, who faced four felony charges in this case, also pleaded guilty to two charges in September. But unlike Perkins, he has a substantial criminal record including three drug convictions, and was on parole when he was arrested in this case, Reilly said.
“While on parole for trafficking controlled substances, this defendant was trafficking heroin,” the prosecutor said.
Knarr’s defense attorney, Rob S. Lewis, recommended the mandatory minimum of six years, saying Knarr is a welder with the potential to earn a good living and start anew with his wife and young children.
He argued that Knarr had sought help for his substance-abuse problems and denies being the source of the heroin Perkins and codefendant Caven King sold to an undercover officer. The trafficking investigation led police to Knarr, Reilly said, and police found more than three grams of heroin in Knarr’s bathroom.
Before sentencing Knarr, Reardon said he believes Knarr was “more likely than not” the source of the heroin that was sold to the undercover officer, and that his criminal history shows he is not receptive to corrective and rehabilitative services.
“It no longer appears to matter what services we provide, you are still extremely likely to reoffend,” the judge said, “and when you reoffend you’re going to engage in conduct that puts the rest of the community at risk.”
The third person charged in the case, Caven King, is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 30 for heroin trafficking.
On Wednesday, both Knarr and Perkins made short statements in court.
“I’m not trying to dodge responsibility ... I wish I’d have never gotten involved with heroin. It really grabbed me,” Knarr said.
“I recognize that I’ve made mistakes, but ... it’s not who I am, and I just wanted you to know that,” Perkins told the judge.
Kristin Rodine: 208-377-6447
