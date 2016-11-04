E. Oregon man hides in badger hole while fleeing police. Gets stuck.

The sagebrush-dotted high desert in Eastern Oregon does not offer a lot of places to hide when fleeing from police.
But wily Gregory A. Morrow found a large badger hole to crawl into and hide. He may have gone undetected had his dog not ran and crawled into the hole with him when it saw police approaching. It is a good thing the dog led police to the hideaway because Morrow was stuck about eight feet underground in the hole and could not get out. Police spent more than an hour digging him out.
According to an Oregon State Police news release, Morrow most likely would have died from exposure as he would not have been able to free himself.
The incident began about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in Ontario, Ore., when an Oregon State Police trooper located an occupied stolen vehicle, a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, and attempted a traffic stop.
The driver drove away. Ontario Police officer pursued the vehicle, occupied by two males and dog, for a short distance but then called off the pursuit safety concerns.
Police later learned the suspects may be on Bureau of Land Management land near Vale and began a ground and air search.
Police located one suspect, Jerry E. Boatman, 35, of Ontario, traveling by foot. He was arrested and charged with escape and parole violation.
Police continued the search and a couple of hours later the aircraft located the vehicle in a ravine.
Police followed the tracks leading from the vehicle for more than one mile when they spotted the dog. As officers approached the dog, it fled into a large badger hole and would not come out. After police got the dog out, they could hear a man screaming for help from within the hole. Police discovered the other suspect, Gregory A. Morrow, age 22, of Ontario, was stuck approximately eight feet underground and could not move. He was feet first in the hole and said he his arms were going numb.
Police spent about an hour and a half digging to remove Morrow from the hole. He was taken to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Ontario and treated for minor injuries. Police arrested Morrow on a parole violation warrant; further charges are pending.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
