Federal wildlife official from Boise pleads guilty to ethics violation

Former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service senior official Stephen M. Barton, of Boise, pleaded guilty last week to falsifying reports to conceal a side job he held at an organization that receives Fish and Wildlife Service funding.
While working for the Fish and Wildlife Service as chief of administration and information management in the wildlife and sport fish restoration program, Barton received more than $300,000 in income as treasurer for Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (WAFWA), a Boise-based nonprofit organization representing more than 20 fish and wildlife agencies in the western and central U.S. and Canada, according a Department of Justice investigation report released in June.
Barton, 67, worked for Idaho Department of Fish Game from January 1975 through July 2007 as its chief financial officer and assistant director, according to Idaho State Controller’s Office.
He joined the federal wildlife agency in September 2007; he was terminated within the past year. His termination date is not immediately available.
Barton served as WAFWA’s treasurer from 2004 through early 2014.
As a Fish and Wildlife Service senior employee, Barton was required to report any outside income in excess of $200, according to federal investigators.
Barton made about $155,000 annually working for the Fish and Wildlife Service.
In 2010, Barton signed a federal ethics form indicating he worked about 10 hours a week for WAFWA and he received no income from that job.
Federal investigators found Barton received income from WAFWA annually from 2008 through 2014 totally $377,363, with the largest amount being $109,242 in 2013.
Barton did not disclose this income on federal reports he filed in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.
During the time Barton held both positions, the Fish and Wildlife Service had awarded WAFWA about $3 million in grants and cooperative agreements. Barton admitted to investigators he signed federal grant applications on behalf of WAFWA using the name of another WAFWA officer.
The report also found that while Barton was assigned to his federal position in Washington D.C., he lived in Boise.
Barton’s travel records show that over a five-year period he made more than 100 flights to or from Boise and received travel allowances for personal trips, costing the government $96,087.
Barton also charged the government for travel to attend six WAFRA conferences, including one in Hawaii in 2012.
Additionally, Barton admitted using his Fish and Wildlife Service office phone, cell phone, email account and other resources to conduct WAFWA business while on the clock for the Fish and Wildlife Service. Barton told investigators he did this, “primarily out of convenience,” and because the two jobs “merged together.”
Barton waived federal indictment and pleaded guilty on Oct. 24 in Boise to one count making false statements, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.
His sentencing is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 24 in Boise before U.S. District Chief Judge B. Lynn Winmill.
Barton could not immediately be reached for comment.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
