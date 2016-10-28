Boise man knew about death earlier this week, but didn’t report it, police say

Boise police say Tommy S. Basco, 29, knew about the unattended death earlier this week of Charles P. Chambers, 19, but didn’t call authorities.
Chambers’ body was found Wednesday morning inside a car parked in a gravel lot at Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve along Maple Grove Road.
The body was found by a passerby.
The Ada County Coroner’s Office has not yet released information on how Chambers died.
Detectives investigating the incident developed information that Basco was aware of the circumstances of Chambers’ death but didn’t report it, police said Friday. He was located Thursday evening and taken to the Ada County Jail, where he was charged with felony failure to notify the coroner or police of a death.
Investigators are seeking additional information on the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 or leave a tip via the P3 Tips smartphone app.
Basco is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Ada County Magistrate Court.
