Boise man found dead in his car was murdered, suspects arrested, police say

Francis March, 45, of Boise faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the August death of Mark Irwin. She and a 19-year-old Anthony Barclay are suspected of stealing items from Irwin.
Anthony Barclay, 19, and March were charged with felony burglary and grand theft on Aug. 25, the day before Irwin, 61, was found dead in a vehicle in the Foothills, just across the Boise County line, Boise police said Friday. Irwin had been reported missing in early August, and Barclay and March were in possession of some of Irwin's belongings, police said.
After further investigation by Boise police, March was charged with Irwin's murder Friday. Further charges are pending, police said. Both suspects remain in the Ada County jail.
Irwin knew March and Barclay, and detectives say the crime was not random, police said.
Friends of Irwin say he was a film projectionist who had worked at Sundance and other film festivals.
Police still aren't discussing how Irwin was killed or exactly where his body was found in the Foothills. Cause of death has yet to be determined by the Ada County Coroner pending toxicology results, police said Friday.
Irwin's body was found by Boise police the afternoon of Aug. 26 after Boise County deputies located Irwin’s vehicle, which had been reported missing along with Irwin.
Comments