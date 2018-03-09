Boise veterinarian charged with child sexual abuse

A 47-year-old Boise veterinarian was booked into the Ada County Jail Thursday night on 10 felony charges involving sexual misconduct with children, according to Meridian Police.

Dr. Craig D. Maloney turned himself into the jail, said Ada County Sheriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr. His bond was set at $500,000.

Maloney, who lives in Meridian, was charged with five counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and five counts of child sexual abuse of a minor under 16.

The father of the victim contacted police in December of 2017 after his daughter disclosed the abuse to him.

Investigators found evidence to indicate that the child victim was 5 when the abuse began in 2008, and it continued through 2017.

Maloney owns Orchard Animal Hospital on North Orchard Street in Boise, according to the business Web site. He purchased it in 2008. He also owns Mountain View Animal Hospital on North Cole Road in Boise.

Sexual abuse of a minor carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison; lewd conduct carries a sentence of up to life in prison.