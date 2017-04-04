Kuna boy, 14, injured on way to school when his bike collides with car

The teen was taken to a local hospital for injuries described as not life-threatening. The initial investigation indicated both parties were at fault, so no citations were issued, an Ada County sheriff’s spokesman said.
The crash happened about 7:20 a.m. when the 14-year-old, riding his bicycle on the sidewalk, rode into the intersection of North Kay Avenue and East Moonhill Street, hitting the side of a car that was pulling out, ACSO reports.
Emergency medical workers and Kuna police, a division of the sheriff’s office, both responded.
Comments