West Ada

April 4, 2017 12:20 PM

Kuna boy, 14, injured on way to school when his bike collides with car

By Kristin Rodine

The teen was taken to a local hospital for injuries described as not life-threatening. The initial investigation indicated both parties were at fault, so no citations were issued, an Ada County sheriff’s spokesman said.

The crash happened about 7:20 a.m. when the 14-year-old, riding his bicycle on the sidewalk, rode into the intersection of North Kay Avenue and East Moonhill Street, hitting the side of a car that was pulling out, ACSO reports.

Emergency medical workers and Kuna police, a division of the sheriff’s office, both responded.

