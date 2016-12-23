Snowy fun turns tragic when driver doesn’t see boy covered in snow, runs over him

The boy was critically injured after a construction worker accidentally drove over him at a commercial construction site adjacent to the Meridian subdivision where the child lives, Meridian Police Lt. Jeff Brown said.
“It truly was an accident,” Brown said of the incident just before 4:30 p.m. Friday off Fox Run Way just south of Chinden Boulevard. “We just hope the child is going to be OK.”
The child was rushed to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition Friday evening, Brown said.
The boy, whom Brown estimated was between 10 and 13 years old, was playing with other children in an area by the Paramount Subdivision that is off the roadway but used by construction vehicles, he said.
The child was partially buried in the newly fallen snow when a construction worker, doing a final check on the property before heading home, drove his pickup truck over the boy, Brown said.
The accident is under investigation, but at this point no citations have been issued, he said.
Comments