Caldwell woman, 29, dies after Monday's domestic violence-related shooting

A 29-year-old Caldwell woman died at a Boise hospital Tuesday morning of injuries sustained in a weekend domestic violence shooting, according to Canyon County Sheriff's Office.
Jaclyn D. Zabel was one of two people hospitalized after a Monday morning shooting on Wagner Road. A 37-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
"Investigators have determined the incident was a domestic violence situation which elevated to the most severe type of situation and resulted in the loss of life," wrote CCSO Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell in a press release.
The relationship between Zabel and the man wasn't immediately clear.
Police said both victims suffered gunshot wounds, and a revolver was found at the home with them. Officials are still processing evidence but don't believe any other person was involved in the shooting.
Comments