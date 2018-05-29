Sacramento Bee file
Caldwell woman, 29, dies after Monday's domestic violence-related shooting

By Nicole Blanchard

May 29, 2018 01:05 PM

A 29-year-old Caldwell woman died at a Boise hospital Tuesday morning of injuries sustained in a weekend domestic violence shooting, according to Canyon County Sheriff's Office.

Jaclyn D. Zabel was one of two people hospitalized after a Monday morning shooting on Wagner Road. A 37-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

"Investigators have determined the incident was a domestic violence situation which elevated to the most severe type of situation and resulted in the loss of life," wrote CCSO Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell in a press release.

The relationship between Zabel and the man wasn't immediately clear.

Police said both victims suffered gunshot wounds, and a revolver was found at the home with them. Officials are still processing evidence but don't believe any other person was involved in the shooting.

