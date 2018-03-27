‘Multiple victims’ reported in Nampa after possible stabbing incident, police say

Nampa police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 7500 block of Edgebrook Drive shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday that left multiple victims with unknown injuries, officials said.
Nampa Police Department spokesman Tim Riha said a caller reported a potential stabbing outside of a residence on Edgebrook Drive. Riha said he also had preliminary reports of potential shots fired by one officer, though no other details or confirmation was immediately available.
Riha said there were “multiple victims” at the scene. He was not immediately able to speak to the extent of their injuries and any additional details about them. It was also unclear if the suspect was among those injured.
This is a breaking news report. We’ll update this as we learn more.
