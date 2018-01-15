Campus safety officers parked outside a College of Idaho building on Monday afternoon as those on campus sheltered in place during a campus-wide lockdown.
Campus safety officers parked outside a College of Idaho building on Monday afternoon as those on campus sheltered in place during a campus-wide lockdown. Katy Moeller
Campus safety officers parked outside a College of Idaho building on Monday afternoon as those on campus sheltered in place during a campus-wide lockdown. Katy Moeller

Canyon County

College of Idaho lifts campus lockdown after concerns over armed individuals

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

January 15, 2018 01:39 PM

College of Idaho officials lifted a campus lockdown around 2:30 p.m., according to an incident report on the college’s website.

The campus was on lockdown Monday afternoon after two individuals dressed in black reportedly brandished a handgun at a female student in a campus parking lot around 12:45 p.m., according to an email sent by campus safety officials.

More Videos

Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life 1:06

Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life

Pause
Idaho college spokesman explains incident leading to lockdown 1:04

Idaho college spokesman explains incident leading to lockdown

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 2:20

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action

Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:51

Business growth on upswing in Eagle

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 1:33

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly 0:14

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 2:33

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

Trooper warns speeders of danger on Simco Road after two recent fatal crashes 2:06

Trooper warns speeders of danger on Simco Road after two recent fatal crashes

Idaho, you can register to vote online now. Here's how. 0:31

Idaho, you can register to vote online now. Here's how.

Idaho Rep. Labrador publicly announces bid for governor 2:12

Idaho Rep. Labrador publicly announces bid for governor

  • Idaho college spokesman explains incident leading to lockdown

    College of Idaho spokesman Joe Hughes explained more about the incident that led to a lockdown on the school's campus Monday afternoon.

Idaho college spokesman explains incident leading to lockdown

College of Idaho spokesman Joe Hughes explained more about the incident that led to a lockdown on the school's campus Monday afternoon.

Katy Moeller

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A banner on the Caldwell school’s website around 1:30 p.m. urged those on campus to shelter in place and warned others to avoid traveling to campus.

An email from assistant director of campus safety Ben Mosley sent around 1 p.m. said safety officials “received a report of two individuals dressed in dark clothing possibly pointing a handgun at an individual in the JAAAC parking lot.”

“The individual was able to drive away and the suspects ran away from campus,” Mosley wrote.

C of I is updating information on the incident here. In a statement from C of I President Bob Hoover,

Mosley said campus safety officers and Caldwell police were patrolling the area. A Canyon County emergency dispatcher said local law enforcement had received a report of an armed individual on campus, but said reports were “unfounded” as of about 1:20 p.m.

“The College has been rehearsing and updating our emergency procedures for over a decade and I am pleased at the moment, or until I learn differently, how well the emergency procedures were followed and calm was restored on campus,” C of I President Bob Hoover said in a statement.

Classes are not in session Monday due to the holiday, though the school had several Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events scheduled, including a forum on gun control scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

“Nothing we have have learned shows any connection between the incident and the scheduled forum,” Hoover wrote, “and the incidnet took place on the opposite end of campus from where the forum was scheduled.”

This is a breaking news report. We’ll update this as we learn more.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life 1:06

Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life

Pause
Idaho college spokesman explains incident leading to lockdown 1:04

Idaho college spokesman explains incident leading to lockdown

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 2:20

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action

Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:51

Business growth on upswing in Eagle

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 1:33

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly 0:14

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 2:33

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

Trooper warns speeders of danger on Simco Road after two recent fatal crashes 2:06

Trooper warns speeders of danger on Simco Road after two recent fatal crashes

Idaho, you can register to vote online now. Here's how. 0:31

Idaho, you can register to vote online now. Here's how.

Idaho Rep. Labrador publicly announces bid for governor 2:12

Idaho Rep. Labrador publicly announces bid for governor

  • Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life

    Developer Mike Mussell has already saved a couple of historic Nampa buildings from being torn down, and he's working on the old Nampa library now. Take a tour and see his vision for the new chapter of this building's life.

Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life

View More Video